Whether your kids are digging in dirt or marching behind Greta Thunberg, they'll be the first to tell you every day should be Earth Day.

There's no better way to kick off Earth Day 2021 on April 22 than with books that celebrate kids' budding environmentalism.

Last year's Caldecott-winning picture book, "We Are Water Protectors," is a luminous tale of an Ojibwe girl who rises up to protect the Earth's water from harm, inspired by many Indigenous-led movements across North America. We asked the book's author Carole Lindstrom and illustrator Michaela Goade to suggest children's books for Earth Day 2021 for kids of all ages.

Picture books for Earth Day

Lindstrom and Goade find inspiration in this story of Grandmother Josephine Mandamin, an early water protector. "She walked around the Great Lakes to raise awareness of our need to protect the water for future generations," Lindstrom said.

A girl with a wind problem discovers a natural solution in trees, providing an opportunity for conversation about their importance.

"Zonia and her family are Asháninka, members of the largest Indigenous group of the Peruvian Amazon. When she notices a deforested area in her beloved rainforest, she pledges to act to protect her home," Lindstrom said.

Lindstrom is inspired by this "true story of how one African woman began a movement to recycle the plastic bags that were polluting her community."

Lindstrom loves this "bedtime story told by the elements." "Harmonizing our human experience to the natural world, Arai invites the reader to hold imaginative space for our oneness with the natural world."

An inquisitive girl asks her grandmother what a river is. "The river becomes a vessel for enormous complexity, a lens through which the interconnectedness of our shared earth can be understood," Lindstrom said.

This look at the life cycle of plastic shows "how plastics are produced and recycled, the many uses of plastics throughout the last century, how our plastic use and pollution has spiraled out of control, and what we can do about it," Lindstrom said.

"One night, the last tree in the forest decides it’s time to uproot and leave," LIndstrom says. "A little boy realizes the consequences this will have for animals, humans and the environment. He sets off to counteract the damage that has already been done."

Middle grade books for Earth Day

This book for older readers "teaches about sustainable food and lays out historic and current perspectives on agriculture in an engaging format," Lindstrom says. "Definitely gets kids thinking about what’s on their plates."

This middle grade book introduces young readers to environmental challenges through the eyes of Coast Salish characters and authors.

YA book for Earth Day

"We Rise" provides step-by-step information on how to start and join a movement. Lindstrom called it "an action guide on how to face the biggest problems of today, including climate change, fossil fuel extraction, and industrial agriculture."