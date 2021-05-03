For stressed out moms, self-care often falls to the bottom of the to-do list.
That's a mistake, says mom of two and pediatrician, Dr. Whitney Casares.
"It can be challenging to make time for mindfulness when you’re a busy mom, but even five minutes per day of focused de-stressing can change your whole day," the Portland-based doctor and author of "The Working Mom Blueprint" told TODAY Parents. "When we’re centered and present, we can face motherhood’s challenges with more perspective and less frustration."
A recent online, unscientific survey by TODAY.com of more than 1,200 moms found that 83% feel burned out by the past year of pandemic parenting, and 60% "very rarely" or "never" take time to focus on their own well-being.
Casares recommended centering activities for moms that can be done in five minutes or less.
"Throw in your earphones and listen to your favorite, upbeat song, use a meditation app to regulate your breathing, pause and intentionally engage your senses for 60 seconds: what do you see, smell, or hear around you?" she suggested. "Do some gentle neck stretches at your desk or kitchen table, enjoy your morning cup of coffee while you journal, or use the gentle sound of the water to create a peaceful moment for yourself in the shower before you start your day."
Casares said that parents who practice making the world around them a little quieter feel more centered, which helps avoid burnout.
"Centeredness allows moms to ride the waves of chaos that inevitably come crashing down throughout the day," she said.
Whether you are on a budget or looking to splurge, here are 101 ideas for moms to de-stress and recharge:
50 free activities for moms to recharge
Listen to relaxing music
Sit outside for ten minutes
Stretch
Go for a run
Write down five good things about your day
Scroll through phone photos and remember a special trip or celebration
Read a new book
Try guided meditation
Listen to a podcast
Think about your funniest memory
Re-watch your favorite movie
Take a hot shower
Do your hair and make-up just because
Organize your closet
Test a new recipe
Play a game of cards
Take a power nap
Watch the latest viral videos
Try a short yoga sequence
Make a playlist of your favorite songs
Test out a phone-free day
Go outside and look at the stars
Listen to the sounds of nature
Watch online videos that make you laugh
Breathing exercises
Watch a new-to-you show
Look at the calendar and make plans with a friend
Create a list of places you would like to visit one day
Sing your favorite song out loud in the shower
Purge old emails
Organize the family junk drawer
Play with a pet
Make a therapy appointment
Go to the library and pick out a new book
Light a candle
Write down a top ten list of happiest memories
Walk around the block with a neighbor or friend
Teach your kids how to blow a bubblegum bubble
Think about a time you felt empowered
Lay in bed on a Saturday morning for an extra 30 minutes
Watch an inspiring TED Talk online
Enjoy water from a wine glass
Comb your recipe box to find old favorites
Put together a puzzle
Create a bag of items to be donated
Call an old friend
Write your parents a letter and put it in the mail
Take a free online course
Hold the door for someone at a store
Sign up to volunteer
15 activities for $5 or less
Buy a magazine in the check-out line
Pick up a new nail polish color for an at-home mani-pedi
Try out a new bubble bath or luxe soap
Rent a new movie
Treat yourself to a fancy coffee from a local shop
Purchase a card to send to a family member or friend
Buy a journal to jot down your dreams each morning
Pay for the coffee of someone behind you in line
Order dessert
Test out a shower steamer or bath bomb
Use sparklers instead of candles at a celebration
Try a face mask
Buy your favorite candy
Put $5 in a tip jar
Print updated photos for your home
16 ways to de-stress for $20 or less
Treat yourself to a bouquet of flowers from the grocery store
Buy the supplies for an indulgent charcuterie
Invest in a scalp massager
Purchase and diffuse essential oils
Pick out a new houseplant
Try out a new cocktail, or mocktail, recipe
Order a silk sleep mask
Have groceries delivered
Mix up a batch of cookies
Pick out an adult coloring book and pack of crayons
Indulge in a bottle of craft beer
Treat yourself to new underwear
Have an outdoor picnic
Sign up for a new-to-you streaming service
Buy yourself a new book
Upgrade your socks
20 splurge-worthy ideas for moms
Book a night away for a staycation in your own town
Upgrade your bed linens
Hire a house cleaning service
Buy a new outfit
Schedule a massage
Pick out new cookware
Subscribe to a monthly subscription box
Upgrade your camera
Buy a new pair of sneakers
Create a backyard garden
Tip a server the full bill amount
Purchase at-home exercise equipment
Enjoy a meal out with your significant other
Book a happy hour with friends
Host a backyard dinner party
Start a new skincare regimen
Get new wireless headphones
Schedule a wine tasting
Have a spa day
Plan a road trip
