Small but mighty.

That’s how Courtney Bridges describes her 10-year-old son Lane.

Earlier this week, Lane went viral after he was filmed delivering a heartfelt pep talk before a big football game.

This kid has it figured out! No matter your size or make up you lead they will follow. Players must lead programs! pic.twitter.com/R3ICyqMcvM — Chase Richardson (@coach_crich) October 8, 2019

At 66 pounds, Lane doesn't get much time on the field. But Lane's Eastland Mavericks teammates will tell you, he’s an unstoppable force. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in heart.

“You’ll see Lane in his uniform cheering the loudest,” Bridges told TODAY Parents. “When the kids come off the field he gives them a big pat on the back and tells them they did a great job.”

In Lane’s now-famous speech, he reminds the Mavericks that with passion and determination they can beat anyone — even the New England Patriots. But his delivery is what really stands out.

Lane Bridges, a 10-year-old from Rising Star, Texas, went viral after his football pep talk was posted on Twitter Courtesy of Courtney Bridges

Chase Richardson, a high school football coach in Austin, Texas, shared Lane's talk on Twitter after he saw it on Bridges' Facebook page.

"This kid has it figured out!" Richardson wrote. "No matter your size or make up, you lead they will follow.

Next thing Richardson knew, the clip had nearly 3 million views.

“In this era, it’s hard to find players that want to stand out and lead their team,” Richardson told TODAY Parents. “To see this young man at an early age, standing up and leading his team impressed me.”

Bridges is thrilled that Lane's message has reached so many, noting that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently liked the video on Instagram.

"Lane's not the best player, and he's totally fine with that," she explained. "But he doesn't let his size stop him from doing anything. All Lane wants is for everybody to believe in themselves."