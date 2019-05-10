Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 10, 2019, 12:47 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Joe Fay

Sunday is Mother's Day, so TODAY is celebrating with a special episode dedicated to moms!

We asked viewers to write in about what makes their mom so great and invited some of them to New York for a memorable brunch on the Plaza.

It was a morning filled with performances (by none other than Josh Groban), pregnancy reveals, delicious food and goodies to bring home for a relaxing Mother's Day.

Every deserving mom was given a basket filled with relaxation-themed gifts that are all available on Amazon. Read on for the full list, and you might just get some last-minute Mother's Day gift inspiration.

1. Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask, $18, Amazon

Belei, Amazon's new affordable skin care brand, includes this mud mask that will help Mom feel like she's at the spa.

2. Belei Vitamin C Moisturizer, $35, Amazon

This moisturizer includes vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to help brighten and plump skin.

3. Belei Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $35, Amazon

The perfect companion to the moisturizer above, this serum is another great product to add to any skin care routine.

4. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, $50, Amazon

If you don't have a smart TV, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is a great alternative. You can even control the television with your voice using the Alexa Voice Remote function.

5. Stone & Beam Striped Throw Blanket, $40, Amazon

Most moms hardly have a minute to sit down on the couch. But when they do, they deserve a comfortable throw blanket to make the experience that much more enjoyable.

6. Moondrop Organic Facial Oil by Celeste Botanicals, $20, Amazon

Another skin care favorite, this facial oil is designed to calm redness and give skin a dewey glow.

7. NEST Fragrances Classic Candle, $40, Amazon

What mom doesn't love a good candle? The classic design from Nest in a Cedar Leaf and Lavendar scent is a great way to make home feel a little more luxurious.

8. UGG Women's Ansley Moccasin, $70, Amazon

At the end of a long day, there's nothing Mom wants more than to slip her feet into a cozy pair of slippers. This moccasin design is a favorite with over 2,700 reviews on Amazon.

9. L'Occitane Ultra-Rich Foaming Bubble Bath, $34, Amazon

This bubble bath includes shea milk for extra moisture. Mom will feel like a queen whenever she draws a bath with this fancy bath soak.

10. Mae Women's Printed Kimono Robe, $31, Amazon

And to top it all off, we've included a stylish robe! This piece comes in four different patterns — from leopard print to stripes, so Mom will definitely be able to find one to fit her taste.

