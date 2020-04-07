Pre-K Math Skills

In pre-kindergarten, children (ages 3-5) develop a basic understanding of numbers and counting, and connect both to the idea of “how many.” They work on recognizing, grouping, and comparing objects of different sizes, colors and shapes, and identifying patterns.

Children begin to work with numbers, count objects, and associate numbers and counting with how many things are in a group. Children begin to understand how changing the number of objects in different groups – adding some, or taking some away – changes “how many” count.

By playing with blocks of many shapes, shape-sorters, snap-together construction pieces, clay and other materials, pre-kindergartners are introduced to geometry. Students begin to notice patterns in counting and in arrangements of shapes to build an understanding of how numbers relate to each other, and to anticipate what comes next.

Parent Toolkit resources were developed by NBC News Learn with the help of curriculum experts, including Professor Julie Washington at Georgia State University, and align with the Common Core State Standards.