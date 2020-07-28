2nd grade physical activity recommendations: Here's what you need to know

Engaging in regular physical activity is especially important for your second-grader, as it helps build strength and develop healthy bodies, and can even enhance academic performance. Here are physical activity recommendations that follow second-grade physical guidelines.

Physical activity

Benefits

The benefits to your child of physical activity can include:

Improved development of gross and fine motor skills

Increased self-sufficiency and confidence

Improvements in learning

Better sleep

Weight management

Improved social skills

Decreased time spent watching TV or playing with computers

Decreased risk for chronic diseases later in life

Recommendations

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends that children aged 7 and 8 participate in at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day. This does not need to be 60 minutes of sustained activity at a time, but can include different episodes of activity that, together, total 60 minutes or more. Children should be engaged in a variety of activities that require different degrees of exertion. These should include vigorous activities, such as playing tag, and more moderate activities, such as brisk walking. Children in second grade do not need a structured exercise regimen, but physical activity should be part of their everyday activities, with an emphasis on having fun and playing.

Weekly activity

The guidelines recommend that children engage in vigorous physical activity at least three times a week.

Building muscle

Building muscle strength is especially important for children at this age and exercise is one of the main ways to achieve this goal. Muscle-strengthening activities are those that force the muscles to do more than their normal workload. For young children, the most effective muscle-building activities include swinging from monkey bars and playing games such as tug-of-war that require extra exertion. The guidelines recommend that children engage in muscle-strengthening activities at least three times a week.

Bone strength

Building bone strength is also important for growing children. Bone-strengthening exercises promote bone growth and build strength through the force that is exerted on the bones. Exercises that achieve this important goal include running, skipping rope and playing hopscotch. The guidelines recommend that children engage in bone-strengthening activities at least three times a week.

Learn more about keeping your second-grader healthy with our second grade physical development page.

TODAY's Parenting Guides resources were developed by NBC News Learn with the help of subject-matter experts, including Dr. Natasha Burgert, Pediatrician, Pediatric Associates and Dr. Jayne Greenberg, District Director, Miami-Dade County Public Schools.