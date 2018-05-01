You graduated cum laude? So did everyone else: Megyn Kelly roundtable

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

NBC’s Craig Melvin and “American Ninja Warrior” hosts Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Matt Iseman join Megyn Kelly TODAY for a roundtable discussion about some call a “trophies for everyone” culture. Megyn pointed out that more than half of college graduates are receiving cum laude honors, which Melvin jokes, “If I’m going to drop $400,000 on a degree, I want magna cum laude.”