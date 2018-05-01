Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

You graduated cum laude? So did everyone else: Megyn Kelly roundtable

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

You graduated cum laude? So did everyone else: Megyn Kelly roundtable

Jul.05.201803:49

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

NBC’s Craig Melvin and “American Ninja Warrior” hosts Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Matt Iseman join Megyn Kelly TODAY for a roundtable discussion about some call a “trophies for everyone” culture. Megyn pointed out that more than half of college graduates are receiving cum laude honors, which Melvin jokes, “If I’m going to drop $400,000 on a degree, I want magna cum laude.”

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today