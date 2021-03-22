Coretta Scott King's granddaughter, Yolanda King, on her important legacy: 'She persevered'

And with the realization of their impact came inspiration — not just from the man who told the world that he had a dream, but also from the woman who later said, “It's time to live the dream rather than just talk about a dream.”

“She did a lot,” Yolanda stressed of her grandmother. “And what most people don't know, and they don't acknowledge it as much, is that she was a human rights activist, so that didn't mean just racial equality. She worked on rights for the LGBTQ community. She worked on women's rights."

So, during this Women’s History Month, Yolanda is making sure that Coretta Scott King isn’t only looked at through the lens of the man she married.

“She persevered,” she said of the woman, who died in 2006 at the age of 78. “I think it's so important to acknowledge her, not just as a wife or the widow of Martin Luther King.”

Despite never knowing her grandmother during her lifetime, Yolanda feels strongly connected to the woman.