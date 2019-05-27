Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 27, 2019, 3:49 PM UTC By Alyssa Newcomb

Pete DuPré, a 96-year-old WWII veteran, earned cheers for his stunning harmonica performance of the "Star Spangled Banner" at a U.S. Women's National Team soccer match on Sunday.

The veteran, who served as a medic in WWII, proudly delivered the performance on Sunday wearing a USA soccer shirt and a "World War II Veteran" hat. At the end of his performance, "Harmonica Pete," as he's affectionately known, returned to his wheelchair and waved to the roaring crowd.

The video of DuPré was shared by ESPN on Twitter, where it had already been viewed more than two million times as of Memorial Day.

His moving performance seemed to hit an emotional note with many Americans, who were awed by DuPré's talent and service to his country.

Marcus Smoot, who said he's currently serving, called for the national anthem to always be televised.

Retired two-time World Cup champion Brandi Chastain said the performance made her "cry tears of joy and gratitude."

Plenty of other people also saluted Harmonica Pete for his service and his moving performance.

DuPré cheered on Team USA as they bested Mexico 3-0 during the exhibition match in Harrison, New Jersey. After the game, he was there to give out hugs and high-fives to Team USA as they celebrated their win.

It's not the first time DuPré has crossed paths with the U.S. Women's National Team. The players met the veteran during a visit to Normandy, France in January.

U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd gave DuPré a shout out in an Instagram post after the visit and said the trip was "the most humbling and powerful experience I have ever been a part of."