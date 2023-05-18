WWE Hall of Famer 'Superstar' Billy Graham dies

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler "Superstar" Billy Graham died Wednesday at age 79, the WWE said.

"A former WWE Champion, Graham’s flashy fashion style, over-the-top interviews and bodybuilder physique created the archetype for a generation of Superstars that followed in his footsteps," the WWE said in a statement.

No additional details on his death were provided by the WWE.

WWE Superstar Billy Graham with his book "Tangled Ropes" at Borders book store in Princeton, New Jersey, on Feb. 21, 2006. Bobby Bank / WireImage

Ric Flair, a fellow WWE Hall of Famer, first announced the news of Graham's death in a tweet.

"The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us," Flair wrote. "THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!"

The wrestler, born Eldridge Wayne Coleman, began bodybuilding and built his own weights out of cement to train, according to the WWE. He could bench 605 pounds — just 11 pounds shy of the world record.

He started going by Billy Graham, a reference to the Evangelist, in the 1970s, and added "Superstar" in 1972, according to the WWE.

Graham began emulating Muhammed Ali in interviews, and coined the line, "I’m the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!" The wrestler also experimented with dyeing his hair and honed a distinctive style complete with earrings, skintight t-shirts and tie-dyed tights.

"The WWE Hall of Famer’s blend of standout style, sculpted body and in-ring dominance laid the foundation for future stars such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Jesse Ventura, Scott Steiner and more," the WWE said.

Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik remembered Graham in a tweet.

"SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM. ONE OF MY FIRST TEACHERS OF THE HEAT. THE REAL LEGEND BUBBA. HE LOVE ME I LOVE HIM. TOGETHER WE HIT THE GYM AND SHOCK THE EARTH. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BROTHER. RIP," he wrote in his tribute.

Graham went on to become a three-time world champion wrestler before retiring in 1987, later becoming a manager and commentator. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.