Wrongfully convicted man opens up on life on death row for 30 years: 'I went into this dark place'

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

13:23

As part of the “Settle For More” series, Anthony Ray Hinton opens up on Megyn Kelly TODAY about his wrongful conviction for murder, his time on death row and his book, “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row,” an account of his time in prison. Hinton tells Kelly about the moment he was sentenced to die. “I was blind for a second. I couldn’t really see,” he says.

