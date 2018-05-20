Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Women's clubs are on the rise in the #MeToo era

New workspaces have been popping up around the country that are geared toward women. One of the most popular ones, called The Wing located in New York City, has a long waitlist and secured $42 million of funding. The spaces hope to provide environments free from harassment in the midst of the #MeToo movement, but critics say these exclusive women’s club are no different than an exclusive men’s club. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

