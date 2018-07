Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Emma Gingerich grew up in an Amish community in Ohio. As one of 13 siblings, Gingerich attended school only until age 14 and soon decided that she didn’t want to be a part of the community. Gingerich, author of the book “Runaway Amish Girl,” tells Megyn how she made her “great escape,” and how she adapted to the outside world.