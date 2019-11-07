A woman who appeared in a viral video jumping into the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo in September, appearing to taunt the animals, was arrested on Wednesday night for the incident, police said.

Myah Autry, 30, was arrested on two counts of criminal trespassing for entering the Bronx Zoo's African lion exhibit.

Ahead of the arrest, Autry called detectives to say she would surrender, advising the police she would be near Brooklyn's Barclays Center arena on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Autry also posted the same message to her Instagram account.

It was not immediately clear if Autry had retained an attorney.

Last month, Autry gave a bizarre interview after appearing in court for an unrelated shoplifting charge, saying she "fear[ed] nobody."

"So no, I wasn’t fearing of the lion because the lion loved me. That’s why he came to me and I let the lion know: Lion, I love you,” Autry said.

She told reporters her decision to enter the lion's enclosure was a "spiritual" experience.

“I am the lion now. Can’t you tell? Have you ever heard of reincarnation? Do your history young man!” Autry said. “... Do your history, it’s called reincarnation. I am the lion now."

Autry is also accused of entering a giraffe enclosure on the same day she paid her visit to the lion's exhibit. Autry told reporters last month that she hoped the lions were being treated well by the zoo and that she loved them.

“I love you lion, hope they treating you right in the zoo. Know Myah love you. I didn’t mean to mistreat you or nothing,” Autry said. “I seen how you came to me. We connected."