On Megyn Kelly TODAY, Megyn recaps the latest developments in the allegations of sexual misconduct against President Trump, and is joined by Melinda McGillivray, who says Trump groped her at Mar-a-Lago 13 years ago: “It made me feel very small, inferior,” she says. She also describes a subsequent incident in which she alleges Trump tried to flirt with her even though his then-wife Melania was nearby.