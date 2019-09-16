All it took was a vivid dream for Jenna Evans to go to sleep with her engagement ring on her finger and wake up with it in her stomach.

The 29-year-old from San Diego realized when she woke up on Sept. 10 that she had unknowingly had a 2.4 carat diamond as an expensive midnight snack thanks to a wild dream.

Jenna Evans is going to have one heck of a story to tell at her wedding after swallowing her engagement ring in her sleep. TODAY/Jenna Evans/Facebook

"I couldn't help but laugh at it, and then I had to wake my fiancé up and tell him that I had swallowed my engagement ring,'' Evans told Gadi Schwartz on TODAY Monday.

Evans informed an incredulous Bobby Howell in the morning that she had in fact popped her ring in her mouth in the middle of the night thinking it was just a dream.

"I was having a very action-packed, exciting dream about a cargo train and some villains, very James Bond, and in the dream my fiancé told me that I needed to swallow my engagement ring in order to protect it, I guess,'' Evans said.

Evans wrote about the ordeal in a hilarious Facebook post that has gone viral, saying she and Howell were laughing for a good hour after they realized what happened.

She joked that Simone Jewelry Designs in Houston made "jewels so lovely, you could eat them."

Evans took a trip to an urgent care center, where a doctor ordered an X-ray that showed the shiny rock sitting right in her stomach.

"I saw my rib cage and my spine, and my engagement ring just sitting right there waiting to be found!" she said.

Rather than have the ring come out the natural way and potentially cause internal injuries, doctors decided on an upper endoscopy.

"They put a camera down my throat with a net, and they scooped it up and pulled it right out,'' Evans said.

Evans wrote on Facebook that following the procedure, she requested Howell take her to In-N-Out Burger and Chick-fil-A for a more carat-free meal. He honored the request for In-N-Out, but drew the line there.

The wedding is still on for May of 2020, after Evans made a bargain with her fiancé.

"I promised not to swallow it again, we're still getting married and all is right in the world,'' she wrote.

Evans was just hoping to give everyone a smile by recounting her ordeal.

"I'm so grateful that it all worked out so that everybody can laugh about it because it truly is a very funny story,'' she said. "We have laughed about it and it has not gotten any less funny over the last several days."