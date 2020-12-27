Woman survives after vehicle goes over San Francisco beach cliff

A woman survived after the vehicle she was in went over a San Francisco beach cliff and landed on its roof on the sand below, authorities said Saturday.

The woman, the only person in the vehicle, was taken to a trauma center in serious condition after the Christmas Day rescue, said Lt. Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department, in an email.

A woman was rescued on Christmas Day after her car went off a cliff at a beach in San Francisco. San Francisco Fire Department

A cliff rescue team responded after the vehicle ended up on the beach, the department said through statements and photos on Twitter. A red "surf rescue" pickup truck was used to get her off the sand.

UPDATE- PT BEING TRANSPORTED OFF BEACH ACTIVE INCIDENT @GGNRANPSAlerts https://t.co/H4YXvT4lEh pic.twitter.com/oMXqYz1xH4 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 25, 2020

The incident occurred at Fort Funston, coastal land within the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy.

The woman was not identified by authorities, who were trying to determine why the vehicle went over the cliff.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com.