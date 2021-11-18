Woman 'miraculously' survives after car was crushed from behind by semitruck

A woman in Washington is recovering after walking away with only "minor injuries“ from a horrific collision Tuesday morning.

The unidentified woman was traveling on Interstate 5 near Mount Vernon, Washington when a tractor-trailer smashed into her car from behind and came to a stop atop it.

A state trooper discussed the incident on Twitter, writing that he had never seen anything like it.

"There's really not a word to describe this collision," Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant tweeted, along with pictures of the crash, which took place on the Skagit River Bridge. "Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it."

There’s really not a word to describe this collision. Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it. https://t.co/iUsSNIhHYV pic.twitter.com/EPGI70s3Um — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) November 16, 2021

Oliphant confirmed on Twitter that the car was a Nissan Altima and only had one occupant at the time of the crash.

Oliphant said the crash led to significant traffic, since the bridge had to be blocked in both directions while the woman was rescued.

"Both NB and SB lanes were closed due to the collision being on the bridge and a person still in the vehicle that was resting under a semi truck," Oliphant wrote. "Traffic was causing the bridge to move and the semi was unstable."

Oliphant also shared a photo of the back end of the vehicle, which he said was "folded on top of itself."

This picture shows the back end of the car folded on top of itself. pic.twitter.com/rT5D3bo6bN — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) November 17, 2021

Despite the damage to the vehicle, Oliphant said on Twitter that the woman was "able to get out on her own power" after a tow truck lifted the front end of the tractor-trailer off the Nissan Altima.

Oliphant added that the truck driver was given a ticket for following too closely. He also cautioned motorists against rubbernecking at collision sites.

"I saw plenty of drivers holding a phone recording/photographing the scene ... If caught you could be subject to a cell phone ticket or negligent driving 2nd ticket. Over $500," Oliphant wrote.

Related: