IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Woman says staying home to watch soccer kept her from Florida condo collapse

“I was looking at the soccer game and I changed my mind and I stayed home," Patricia Avilez said.

Rescuers search for more than 90 missing in Florida building collapse

June 25, 202103:09
By Associated Press

A soccer game may have saved Patricia Avilez’s life.

Avilez’s brother-in-law lives in a condo located in the wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building that collapsed in a town outside Miami early Thursday, killing at least one person.

When the brother-in-law isn’t there, Avilez routinely stops by to pick up the mail and make sure everything in the condo is in order.

“Last night I was thinking, 'Let me go over there to sleep over night,'" she said. “I was looking at the soccer game and I changed my mind and I stayed home.”

She said she woke up at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and headed over to the apartment. On the way, she heard on the radio about the collapse.

“And then I came here and it’s gone,” she said. “Everything is disaster.”

Related video:

Fire rescue chief: ‘There’s always hope’ of survivors of Florida condo collapse

June 25, 202104:01
Associated Press