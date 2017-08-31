share tweet pin email

An impromptu gospel performance gave victims of Hurricane Harvey a lift when they needed it most.

Victoria White and fellow volunteer Marquist Taylor decided to use the power of their voices to provide a small ray of hope to people at an emergency shelter near Houston by belting out a version of the gospel song "Spirit Break Out" on Tuesday.

People sleeping on cots and air-beds at the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe, Texas, soon began to join in, which was posted on Facebook by volunteer Joni Villemez-Comeaux.

"Even on the darkest days someone knows how to just turn the lights on,'' Hoda Kotb said on TODAY Thursday after selecting the moment as part of her "Morning Boost" series.

White is an admissions counselor at Sam Houston State University and volunteers with the organization Others Outreach Missions.

"I had no idea this was being recorded, but God had a plan!" White wrote on Facebook. "Not only did He want to love on those gathered in Lone Star Expo Center who suffered loss at the hands of Hurricane Harvey, but He wanted to love on people across the world who were dealing with their own personal storms! That's the kind of loving God we serve — the kind who is equally concerned for the masses and the individual!"

Her song provided a glimmer of hope for people who may have lost their homes and possessions to Hurricane Harvey, which has killed at least 28 people and caused record flooding.

It was the latest act of kindness during the ravages of the storm, like the woman who saved 20 dogs from drowning, nursing home residents who were rescued from waist-deep water, and a Houston SWAT team member who carried a mother and her sleeping baby to safety.

The evacuees at the Lone Star Expo Center are part of more than 32,000 people who remain in shelters from more than 40,000 homes have been damaged just in the Houston area, authorities told NBC News.

"Go serve!" White wrote. "Let this video be a reminder that you can use whatever gifts and resources, big or small, to bless someone else!"

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.