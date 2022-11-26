A Georgia woman was surprised this week when she went into labor in a McDonalds' restroom.

Alandria Worthy started having contractions around 3 a.m on Wednesday, Nov. 23., according to 11Alive. A little over four hours later, her contractions picked up. Worthy and her fiancé, Deandre Phillips, decided to head to the hospital.

“I immediately felt like I had to use the bathroom,” Worthy told 11Alive.

The couple stopped at a McDonald’s on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta. Once inside the bathroom, Worthy noticed her water had broke. She screamed, alerting general manager Tunisia Woodward, who went to check on things.

“I opened, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming," Woodward told 11Alive. "Then I knew to tell my crew; we’re having a baby today.”

When Phillips realized that Worthy was taking a long time, he entered the restroom to find his fiancée in labor.

"I was like just breathe. I got her on the floor, and I took off my clothes," Phillips said. "The ladies at McDonald’s were at her front side, holding her hands, I had her feet propped up on my knees. We told her to push three pushes. She was a fighter."

After three big pushes in less than 15 minutes, the couple's child, Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips, was born.

Woodward even had a nickname in mind: McDonald's Little Nugget.

“She’s definitely a nugget,” Phillips agreed. “My parents loved the name, too. We were like, okay, it fits her. My little nugget.”