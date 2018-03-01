Woman finds family her grandmother saved from Nazis, only to lose relatives to violence

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It took Yvette Manessis Corporon nearly seven years to track down the Jewish family her grandmother saved from the Nazis. But in a tragic twist of fate, days after the joyful reunion, two members of her extended family were murdered when a neo-Nazi opened fire at a local Jewish community center. Corporon, who chronicled the emotional story in the book “Something Beautiful Happened,” sits down with TODAY’s Megyn Kelly along with Mindy Corporon, whose 14-year-old son and father were killed in the shooting.