A subway rider in Argentina is lucky to be alive after she was knocked unconscious on the tracks and an oncoming train stopped just in time to avoid hitting her in a wild scene captured on video.

The harrowing scenario in Buenos Aires was set in motion when another passenger who was leaning against the wall abruptly passed out and fell forward, smacking into the woman and sending her hurtling onto the tracks with a train approaching.

Fellow subway riders began frantically waving to alert the driver of the train, who was able to stop just a few feet from the unconscious woman.

Several passengers then lifted her onto the platform and stayed with her until the paramedics arrived.