Woman falls out of car onto busy highway while filming Snapchat video, police say

A woman fell out of a car window and onto a busy highway while trying to film a Snapchat video, police in the United Kingdom said.

On Saturday, Surrey Police said the unidentified woman was hanging out of a moving vehicle when she fell on the M25 motorway, which encircles greater London. She was trying to film a video for the social media platform but ended up in "a live lane."

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords

2846 pic.twitter.com/b7f1tPJTEb — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) September 19, 2020

“It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed,” police said on Twitter, adding the hashtag “#nowords.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Per a report from The Guardian, the woman was treated at the scene by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries, and no arrests were made.

Many on social media demanded charges to be filed against the clumsy Snapchat user. One person on Twitter slammed the woman for the social media stunt, writing, “The worst thing about this is that had she been hit – the poor driver who hit her would have to live with that for the rest of their life.

"No one expects to be dodging human bodies on a motorway and an emergency stop may have caused a serious pile-up and further loss of life.”

Police responded to a Twitter user, writing, "Nope just no necessity to arrest. We can’t just arrest people for fun. We have to have a necessity which we did not have for this. We knew who she was, where she lived, there will have been plenty of evidence and no person or property was likely to be at any further risk.

"Just because no one was arrested does not mean action can not be taken. But i suspect not many people ... sat there thinking this sort of thing is a good idea and those involved certainly learnt a thing or two that night."

According to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care back in 2018, 259 people worldwide died while taking selfies between October 2011 and November 2017.