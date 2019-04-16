Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 16, 2019, 2:42 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

About an hour before the heartbreak at Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, there was joy.

A tourist named Brooke Windsor said she captured a heartfelt scene of an unidentified man and a beaming little girl playing together in front of the cathedral, shortly before a catastrophic fire overtook the 850-year-old Paris landmark.

"I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire,'' Windsor wrote. "I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this."

Windsor assumed by the way they were playing together that the two were a father and daughter, but they remain unidentified. She didn't immediately respond to a Twitter message from TODAY.

Many were reduced to tears as it burned on Monday, while others gathered to pray and sing hymns as firefighters fought to contain the flames. The blaze destroyed the cathedral's wooden roof and toppled it spire.

Windsor's image went viral on Twitter, where it drew an emotional response.

Firefighters were able to save the building from being completely destroyed by the blaze, which they had extinguished by Tuesday.

While an investigation is still ongoing, French officials so far call the blaze unintentional.

A worldwide fundraising campaign to restore the cathedral has already raised more than $300 million.