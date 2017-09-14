Woman arrested after attempted break-in at Prince George's school

share tweet pin email

Only days after Prince George attended his first day of class, a woman was arrested on suspicion of an attempted burglary at his London primary school.

The 40-year-old woman was in police custody after an attempted break-in at Thomas's Battersea school on Tuesday, police said.

POOL / Reuters A woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary at the London primary school that Prince George is attending.

The woman, who police said "gained access" to the elite south London school, wasn't identified.

"We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident,'' the London police said in a statement.

The woman's arrest came six days after George, 4, attended his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea, which has about 540 students ages 4-13. It costs about $8,350 per term, according to a 2017 London-area school guide.

Prince William accompanied the boy on his first day to much fanfare.

Meanwhile, it was announced last week that Duchess Kate is pregnant with the couple's third child.

George, who is third in line to the throne, is protected by royal bodyguards in addition to the London police.

Thomas's Battersea school is located a few miles from the royal family's home at Kensington Palace.

Palace officials did not issue any public comment on the incident.

George had previously attended a Montessori nursery school near his family’s country home in Norfolk, where his father worked as a helicopter pilot for an air ambulance company.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.