Woman in Alaska kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog, video shows

A woman in Alaska was walking her dog when a moose charged her from behind and kicked her in the head, according to shocking video captured by a bystander.

Tracy Hansen and her dog, Gunner, were walking on the sidewalk in Anchorage, Alaska, when she was suddenly knocked to the ground, she told NBC affiliate KTUU of Anchorage.

"I thought someone had not been paying attention and hit me with a bike or something," Hansen said. "I had put my hands up to my head, and I’m like, 'I'm bleeding.'"

Hansen said it wasn't until after she sat up that she realized it had been a moose. She added she passed a moose earlier on her walk with her dog, and thought it could have been the same one.

"Knowing that the moose had been somewhere behind me and now, here this moose is in front of me, and I'm like, was that the moose," Hansen said.

Kate Timmons, another Anchorage resident, had been passing by in a car with her family when she saw the moose following Hansen down the sidewalk.

"Oh God, you guys this moose is chasing this person," Timmons says in video she recorded of the incident, which shows the moose running down the sidewalk behind Hansen.

As the moose gets closer to Hansen, Timmons yells, "Watch out! Watch out!" The moose then jumps over Hansen and kicks her in the head with its hoof, sending her tumbling to the ground.

An Anchorage woman is kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog on Feb. 16, 2023. Courtesy of Kate Timmons

Timmons told KTUU her family pulled over and rushed to help the woman.

"My husband was able to pull her over the snow bank, so we could get her in the truck with her dog and kind of get her out of the way," Timmons said.

"It definitely seemed unprovoked from our standpoint and it happened so fast it was just like, a matter of getting her out of the situation, getting her help, making sure, you know my big thing was that she didn’t have a head trauma, that there wasn’t a bleed or something," she continued.

Timmons feared what could have happened if her family was not there to help Hansen, noting the height of the snow banks and how passersby might not have been able to see her if she was lying on the ground.

"Kate and I were discussing that the Lord put her in the right place, at the right time to be able to help," Hansen said.

Hansen is recovering from her injuries, including staples in her head, headaches and bruising throughout her body. But she's not letting the incident get in the way of her usual walking routine with her pup, which they take at least three times a day.

"We’ll be back on our normal walks," Hansen said. "The moose won’t stop that."

Hansen and Gunner were back walking their path by Monday, Feb. 20, KTUU reported.