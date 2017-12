share tweet pin email

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks, all of whom have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, continue their discussion with Megyn Kelly. Crooks says that she has discovered that “everybody has a story” of sexual misconduct. Regarding the possibility that Roy Moore may be elected a U.S. senator, Holvey says, “It gives me goosebumps. Where do we draw the line?”