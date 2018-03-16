Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Willow Palin has chosen her big sister Bristol to be her maid of honor — and she certainly came up with a creative way to ask!

Bristol, the 27-year-old oldest daughter of former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, revealed the exciting news Tuesday on Instagram. She shared two photos, one of which showed a giant pizza topped with the phrase "MOH?" formed in olives. Another showed a gift basket filled with candles, nail polish and other goodies.

"it’s official, i cannot wait!!" Bristol wrote in a caption, along with champagne and diamond ring emoji.

Willow, Palin's 23-year-old second daughter, got engaged in December to her longtime boyfriend, Ricky Bailey.

He popped the question at Rockefeller Center, right in front the iconic Christmas tree. Willow's mom announced the news on social media with a sweet photo of the big moment.

"Good things happen!!!" Palin wrote on Instagram. "My happiest baby girl Willow and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy."

Bristol also posted about the engagement in her own Instagram. "I am DYING!!" she wrote. "My little sister is getting married!!!!!"

Congrats to the Palins!