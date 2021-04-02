IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wild video shows deer crashing through school bus, landing on sleeping student

The buck stopped here.

By Drew Weisholtz

A deer crashed through the front windshield of a school bus window and landed on a sleeping student Thursday in Powhatan, Virginia.

The student did not appear to realize what had happened and the bus driver slowed down, opening the door so the deer could exit the vehicle. Officials say no one, including the deer, was injured, and students all managed to make it to school.

“He’s laying there asleep and the deer comes in, lays on top of him and rolls off onto the floor,” Brian Bartlett, head of transportation for Powhatan County Schools, told NBC Richmond affiliate WWBT about the student.

The accident caused about $300 worth of damage. Bartlett said the driver should be commended for his actions.

“I was very proud of him,” he said. “He stayed very calm, actually got the bus stopped. He turned the four-way flashers on in the middle of the deer being in the floor right next to him.”

