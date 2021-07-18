IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wild video shows car catapult into the air, barely missing power lines

According to local news outlets, the scary accident happened Friday morning in Yuba City, California.
By Alexander Kacala

In wild video uploaded to YouTube, a car catapults into the air, barely missing power lines before flying down to the ground and flipping over twice.

"Saved by THE Scream," a caption for the video, uploaded to the channel The Life of Mike & Fam, said. "Non-fatality Dukes of Hazard Launch on an overpass berm! Scary way to start the day, especially for the lady in that car! I prayed for her and hope all will be well."

According to CBS Sacramento, the accident happened Friday morning in Yuba City, California. The woman behind the wheel survived with just a few minor injuries. Intoxication was not a factor.

TODAY reached out to the Yuba City Police Department for further comment and additional information, but has not yet heard back.

