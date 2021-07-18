Wild video shows car catapult into the air, barely missing power lines

In wild video uploaded to YouTube, a car catapults into the air, barely missing power lines before flying down to the ground and flipping over twice.

"Saved by THE Scream," a caption for the video, uploaded to the channel The Life of Mike & Fam, said. "Non-fatality Dukes of Hazard Launch on an overpass berm! Scary way to start the day, especially for the lady in that car! I prayed for her and hope all will be well."

According to CBS Sacramento, the accident happened Friday morning in Yuba City, California. The woman behind the wheel survived with just a few minor injuries. Intoxication was not a factor.

TODAY reached out to the Yuba City Police Department for further comment and additional information, but has not yet heard back.