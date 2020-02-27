Wife said husband died in boat accident, but autopsy found lethal amount of Benadryl

An Idaho woman who said her husband fell overboard during a morning boat ride in 2018 was arrested this week in connection to his death.

Laurcene "Lori" Isenberg, 66, was taken into custody Monday on a felony charge of first-degree murder following a grand jury indictment.

Lori Isenberg. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

Her husband, Larry Isenberg, disappeared on Feb. 13, 2018, after Lori said he fell off their boat in Lake Coeur d’Alene in the area of Powderhorn Bay while he was looking at a stalled motor, according to a Facebook post by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Lori said she spent some time searching for Larry, but could not find him. He was found weeks later after a resident called 911 to report seeing a body floating in the lake.

An autopsy found that he had a lethal amount of Benadryl in his system, The Associated Press reports.

In a letter obtained by local newspaper the Coeur d'Alene Press, Lori said that Larry had been sick with the flu but wanted to take her on a boat ride to watch the sunrise. She said the motor started making strange sounds and Larry went over to look at it.

"... He stood up, looked at me with a confused look on his face and started to fall over," she wrote. "I jumped up and tried to get to him, but I tripped on the heater and banged my head and couldn't reach him in time."

Lori said she was "frantically looking for him" but couldn't find her husband. She eventually found his cellphone on the boat and called 911.

Larry Isenberg. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

Court documents, however, accuse Lori of planning to kill her husband by intentionally creating the situation in which he died, the AP reports.

Lori is being held at the Kootenai County Jail on a $2 million bond, online records show. She is set to be arraigned in her husband's murder on March 3.

Last year, she pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud for embezzling $500,000 from her former employer, according to the AP. She was sentenced to five years in prison.

Four of her daughters also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for taking money from their mother that was embezzled.