Wife of officer charged with murder of George Floyd announces she's divorcing him

Kellie Chauvin, the wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, said she is filing for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

In a statement issued by her attorney, Kellie Chauvin said she is devastated by the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died earlier this week while in police custody.

Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin.

Kellie Chauvin's attorney said she filed for divorce as a result of this week's incident.

Derek Chauvin is facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges after video surfaced showing him kneeling on Floyd's neck for for more than 8 1/2 minutes while he pleaded for his life.

"Her utmost sympathy lies with (Floyd's) family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy," the statement read in part. "While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time."

Kelly Chauvin.

Kellie Chauvin was born in Laos in 1974 during a time of war. In 1977, her family fled to safety in Thailand, where they lived in a refugee camp, The Associated Press reported. In 2018, she was crowned Mrs. Minnesota.