The widow of Jarrid Wilson wished the late pastor a happy birthday, a little more than a week after he took his own life.

Wilson was a pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, in Riverside, California. He had gained notoriety for speaking out about mental health and talking about his own depression. He killed himself on Sept. 9. He would’ve turned 31 years old on Wednesday and his widow, Julianne Wilson, marked the occasion with a moving post on Instagram.

“Happy 1st birthday in heaven, baby ♥️ Today, you would’ve been 31. You lived more in those years than most could in 100. I’m blown away by all God did in and through your life!” she began.

Wilson, who has been mourning her husband's death on social media, went on to say how they had fun activities in store for this coming weekend, while she recalled how he made it difficult for her to buy him a birthday present.

“We planned to go to a cabin with friends this weekend. We planned on burritos and your favorite funfetti cake. And of course, we planned on lots and lots of fishing,” she wrote.

“When I asked what you wanted for a gift you’d say, 'nothing' and finally go on to shut me up by saying that 'fishing line or some tackle would be just fine'. You were simple like that. I loved it."

Wilson said her husband’s birthday was a moment for her to take in what could’ve been.

Jarrid Wilson was just shy of 31 at the time of his death. Courtesy of Ashton Compton

“I can’t help but think of everything we could be doing together today, how we should be celebrating all the wonderful things that made you, you...but I am so thankful that through Christ, I am not limited to an earthly perspective,” she wrote.

“Today, you are doing what you were CREATED to do. You are worshiping the king of kings face-to-face. You are complete and whole, not lacking a thing. How could I not find peace in that?"

In addition to his wife, Wilson left behind two young sons, Finch and Denham. Julianne Wilson said his death stings more than she can imagine.

“Our hearts are broken here,” she wrote. “We miss you beyond what words can convey. The pain is so deep, raw and surreal, but we hold on to hope as an anchor for our souls. It is firm and secure. We WILL see you again. I love you, jare.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, anytime.