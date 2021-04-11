Here's why the queen was giggling in that viral photo with Prince Philip

Tributes for Prince Philip have been pouring in following his death on April 9 at the age of 99.

Through those touching homages, stories about the Duke of Edinburgh have circulated across social media, including a story that supposedly explained the backstory behind a photo of Queen Elizabeth II laughing as she walked by her husband, who was dressed in full uniform.

Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Philip enjoy the spectacle, as a swarm of bees cause concern prior to The Queens Company Review at Windsor Castle. Chris Young - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

In the photo, Philip can be seen standing off to the side of the queen as she walks by, grinning widely as she giggled. The explanation that had been circulating claims that Philip was pranking the queen by dressing up as a palace guard, which caused her to laugh.

While the photo is real, Snopes debunked its backstory, explaining that Philip was not pulling a prank.

In reality, the photo captured the queen laughing at a swarm of bees that interrupted a ceremonial review of the Grenadier Guards at Windsor Castle.

The photo was taken 18 years ago at an event in 2003, BBC reported. A photographer named Chris Young was the only photographer on site who was able to capture the sweet, yet humorous moment on camera. Philip was dressed in full uniform to escort the queen, as he was the colonel of the grenadier guards at the time. Unfortunately, the event was interrupted by none other than... a swarm of bees.

The queen was amused when a rival swarm of bees took on the British Army. PA Images via Getty Images

"I got lucky," Young told the outlet. "I recognized that it was a human moment. She was giggling like a little girl and he was laughing too."

Concerned guests look on as a swarm of bees encircle chairs on the lawn of Windsor Castle. Chris Young - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

He continued, adding, “I thought the reaction from both of them was pretty unique. Some of the guests were unsure as to whether they should move, but eventually everyone had to beat a retreat.”

Luckily, a royal beekeeper was able to smooth everything over with the bees. The next day, the candid shots taken by Young made the front page of the newspapers due to the rare “human moment” that was captured.

A bee keeper in protective clothing, removes a swarm of bees which has attached itself to seating set aside for dignitaries, before Queen Elizabeth II inspected The Queen's Company of the Grenandier Guards at Windsor Castle. Chris Young - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Philip’s death last week has captivated the United Kingdom and shaken up the royal family. NBC News’ royal contributor Camilla Tominey told TODAY that the queen is “absolutely devastated” following the death of her husband.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth married over 73 years ago on Nov. 20, 1947. The two met when Elizabeth was 13 in 1939 while on a family trip where Phillip, an 18-year-old Greek and Danish prince, caught her eye. Shortly after, he enlisted in the navy, but that didn’t stop the two from courting each other through letters. When he returned, he ended up asking King George VI for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

The royal couple has four children together: Prince Charles, who will inherit the title of Duke of Edinburgh from his father, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. They also have eight grandchildren, including Prince Harry and Prince William, as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

Harry, who will be flying back to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral, released a statement of gratitude with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on the website for their production company, Archewell, reading, “In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed.”

Harry's father, Prince Charles, also broke his silence following the death of his father, releasing a statement on Saturday to mourn his loss.

"I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth," the Prince of Wales said in a statement released by Clarence House.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow."