May 1, 2019, 4:28 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just cleaned house — at least on Instagram, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unfollowed all members of the British royal family for a very charitable reason.

The impending parents announced they whittled down their list as part of an effort to "shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection."

That means that less than a month after launching their new Instagram page, Harry and Meghan stopped following @kensingtonroyal, the social media account belonging to Prince William and the former Kate Middleton. They also unfollowed the account for Harry's cousin, @princesseugenie.

For the month of May, @sussexroyal will follow 16 other accounts, such as Born This Way Foundation, Headspace, I Weigh and Kind Campaign, all charities and organizations helping to raise awareness about mental health conditions and solutions.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States, while May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the United Kingdom.

"There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health — please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network," Harry and Meghan said in their Instagram post.

"Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause," they continued. "Please go to our homepage and click 'following' to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work."

Mental health awareness has long been a priority for Harry, as well as his brother and sister-in-law. The three founded the Heads Together initiative to help remove the stigma around mental health.

Harry also has spoken publicly about his own struggles after the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana. Last month, Harry announced he had teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to produce a mental health documentary series that will launch on Apple in 2020.

When Harry and Meghan launched their own Instagram page, they broke away from the account they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and maintained by Kensington Palace. The new account, which currently has more than 5.4 million followers, was the latest step made by the couple to separate their household from other royal family members.