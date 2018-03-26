Why has President Trump remained quiet about Stormy Daniels?

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Ahead of an interview with adult film actress Stormy Daniels set to air on “60 Minutes,” President Donald Trump has stayed mostly quiet about the allegations, which he denies. Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd joins NBC’s Hallie Jackson on Sunday TODAY and says this might have to do with his personal life rather than his professional life. Todd also weighs in on the chance of gun control legislation after the “March for Our Lives” rally.