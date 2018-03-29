Mom who survived attack by serial killer explains how she told her son

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Jane Carson-Sandler was earning her nursing degree and raising her three-year-old son in Sacramento in 1976 , when she said she was raped by the infamous Golden State Killer. The serial rapist and murderer has never been caught. That day, her husband, who was in the Air Force, left for work in the morning, and her son was in bed with Carson-Sandler. She said she heard movement in her house, and then saw a man wearing a ski mask and wielding a butcher knife, looming over her. This is what she said happened next, and why she was able to forgive the assailant.

He tied us with shoelaces and cloth, he blindfolded us and he gagged us both. Before he raped me he moved my son. This was probably the most frightening part — I had no idea where he had moved him — he was gone from my side. My heart was beating so hard it almost came through my chest.

My whole focus was on what he had done with my son. When I got my blindfold off, my son was asleep next to me. I had to wake him up for us to leave the house. We went out of the gate and screamed for help and a neighbor took us in and called the police and called my husband.

Jane Carson-Sandler today, and with her son in an undated photo. Jane Sandler

For a long time, I carried around a backpack of hate and shame and guilt and revenge. It was filled. In the beginning, I thought I could handle this on my own because I’m a nurse, I’m in the military, I'm disciplined. The rape was in October. And in January, I went to the rape crisis center in Sacramento. That’s when I started to heal, by talking to women who had gone through similar things. I realized I wasn’t crazy. I reached out, asked for help, and shared my story. I felt validated.