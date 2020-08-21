Who are Joe Biden's grandchildren? Here's a breakdown

The Democratic National Convention has given a chance for Joe Biden to introduce the country to five of his most passionate supporters.

Biden's grandchildren have had a moment in the spotlight this week, whether it's them reciting the Pledge of Allegiance together or his granddaughters revealing some fun facts about their grandfather's love for ice cream.

Interviewer: So what don't I know about your grandfather?



Maisy: He's always eating ice cream. Usually it's like vanilla. 🍦#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/OW91ljR7Et — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 21, 2020

The 77-year-old Democratic presidential nominee has six grandchildren in all, five of them ranging in age from 14 to 26, and a newborn grandson that the New York Post reported his son Hunter welcomed with wife Melissa Cohen in March.

So who are the next generation of Bidens? Here's a breakdown, from oldest to youngest.

Naomi Biden

Naomi, 26, is the daughter of Biden's son Hunter Biden and his first wife, Kathleen, whom he divorced in 2017. Naomi is named after Joe Biden's 1-year-old daughter with his first wife, Neilia, both of whom were killed in a 1972 car accident that his sons, Beau and Hunter, survived as young boys.

Naomi is the unofficial documentarian of the grandchildren, often sharing photos of them together on Instagram.

She graduated from Columbia Law School in May after earning her undergraduate degree at the University of Pennsylvania. Joe Biden gave a keynote speech at the virtual graduation.

During the DNC on Tuesday, she tweeted a sweet throwback photo of herself with her grandfather.

I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden. But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American. pic.twitter.com/nimWHpAFP9 — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) August 19, 2020

"I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden," she wrote. "But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American."

Finnegan Biden

Finnegan, 20, is Naomi's younger sister, the second-oldest of Hunter Biden's children with ex-wife Kathleen. She is named after Biden's mother, Catherine Eugenia "Jean" Finnegan, who died at 92 in 2010.

Finnegan has followed in her older sister's footsteps in attending the University of Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden with granddaughter Finnegan Biden at a Nevada caucus event in February. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

She supported her grandfather on the campaign trail, making an appearance during a stop at Iowa's Clarke University in February and also at a Nevada caucus event later that month.

“I would like to introduce you to my granddaughter Finnegan Biden," Biden said at the Iowa rally. "The reason I asked Finnegan — grandfathers are always allowed to embarrass their granddaughters — that goes along with the territory. Her other grandma graduated from Clarke College in the mid-’60s and talks about it all the time."

Maisy Biden

Maisy is the youngest of Hunter Biden's three daughters with his former wife.

She attended Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., where she played multiple sports and became close friends with Sasha Obama, the younger daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

The girls were basketball teammates growing up on a squad that was once coached by President Obama, and they're also also big soccer fans, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"Her best friend is Sasha Obama," Biden said during a 2019 rally in Iowa. "Barack and Jill and the whole family, we had a whole get-together (for their high school graduation)."

Natalie Biden

Natalie, 16, is the older child of Biden's late son, Beau Biden, and his widow, Hallie. Beau died of brain cancer at 46 in 2015.

Natalie shared some details of her relationship with her grandmother Jill Biden in a video played during the DNC on Tuesday.

Natalie Biden (at left) is the older child of Joe Biden's late son, Beau Biden, and his widow, Hallie. Bastiaan Slabbers / NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I would say she’s not your average grandmother,” Natalie said. "She's a prankster, she's very mischievous.

"When she goes on a run, sometimes she'll find, like, a dead snake and she'll pick it up and put it in a bag and she'll use it to scare someone," she added before laughing.

Robert "Hunter" Biden II

Hunter, 14, who is named after his uncle, is the younger child of Beau and Hallie Biden.

He hasn't been in the public eye much, but popped up in the video of the grandchildren reciting the Pledge of Allegiance that was shown during the DNC.

Hunter and his sister are very close with their grandfather, who lives nearby and continued to visit with them during the pandemic while observing social distancing.