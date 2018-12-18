Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

The White House has released the official Christmas portrait of the president and first lady, taken over the weekend among the presidential mansion's dazzling Christmas display.

“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” said a tweet from the first lady's social media account.

In the photo, President Trump smiles in black tuxedo, while Melania Trump is dressed in a long-sleeved, form-fitting white gown.

“@POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Saturday, December 15, in their official 2018 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.," according to the post.

Last year’s photo showed the couple in the same hall, but a bit closer to the room’s grand double doors.

This year’s portrait shows off far more Christmas trees and the red-themed holiday decorations, which have received a mixed reaction online.

Melania Trump recently defended those crimson-heavy design choices, which the White House says follows an “American Treasures” theme and celebrates patriotism.

Melania Trump among her all-red Christmas trees. @FLOTUS/Twitter

“We are in (the) 21st Century and everybody has a different taste,'' the first lady said last month during a visit to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. "I think they look fantastic. I hope everybody will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful."