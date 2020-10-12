White House physician says Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days

Ahead of his first campaign rally since being hospitalized for COVID-19, President Donald Trump’s White House physician Dr. Sean Conley released a memo on Monday stating the president had recently tested negative on consecutive days and is no longer contagious.

Trump and the administration have repeatedly dodged questions about when the president last tested negative for the virus. Conley said in his memo a number of measures were used to test Trump and that he had tested negative on antigen tests instead of the more conclusive polymerase chain reaction test. Conley did not say on which days Trump tested negative.

“This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others,” Conley said in the memo.

The news comes as Trump returns to the campaign trail Monday night with a rally in Florida after he and several White House and campaign aides were infected with COVID-19. Florida is a crucial battleground state and polls show that Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, is leading Trump. Trump won the state in 2016.

A version of this story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.