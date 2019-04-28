Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 28, 2019, 12:03 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Yi-Jin Yu

if you've been wondering if the firstborn child of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has arrived yet, you're not alone.

The royal baby watch is in full effect and fans and followers have been closely eyeing social media and the @SussexRoyal Instagram account for an update of any kind.

It's logical to think Prince William, Prince Harry's older brother and second in line to succeed the British throne, would have the latest information on the royal baby's impending birth. A well-wisher, who greeted the Duke of Cambridge during his recent visit to New Zealand, had a similar thought and asked, “Any sign of the royal baby?”

In a video posted by British newspaper, The Daily Express, Prince William didn't hesitate to respond, saying, "I haven’t got my phone on me, I have no idea. You guys will find out before I do at this rate!”

Prince William meets with the crowds in Christchurch, New Zealand on April 26, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Getty Images

What we do know is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish to keep their baby's birth private, at least for a little while. Buckingham Palace representatives released a statement two weeks ago saying, "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

Once the royal baby is born, Prince Harry and Meghan will likely be celebrating at Frogmore Cottage, their renovated residence in Windsor, which also happens to be less than two miles away from Windsor Castle, where the royal couple married last year.

While Meghan has stopped making public appearances until the baby's birth, Prince Harry visited Westminster Abbey in a surprise appearance with his sister-in-law and Prince William's wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge earlier this week. The royal in-laws were at the London church on Thursday for a service commemorating Anzac Day, which honors the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand forces.

For now, we'll have to wait patiently until they're ready to share the happy news!