'Wheel of Fortune' features TODAY in a clue

What rhymes with deals? Steals, of course!

TODAY's Steals and Deals segment was featured as the answer to a "rhyme time" puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin, who shares her top three must-shop deals in the twice-monthly segments, spotted the shout out and shared it with her Instagram followers.

"Thanks Wheel of Fortune for making us a clue!" she wrote.

This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

One fan pointed out that the puzzle could have included one more line.

"Ummmm they forgot something Jill Martin. I’d like to buy a J,I and two LL’s!" they wrote.

Everyone agreed the shout out was "very cool."

"You know you have arrived when...#wheeloffortune," another fan wrote.

It feels appropriate that Martin shared the shout out on Black Friday, one of the biggest days of the year for bargain shopping online and in stores.

TODAY has rounded up 47 of the best Black Friday toy deals, deals on clothing, and the best buys under $25, among plenty of others.

We hope you're having a day full of great steals and deals!