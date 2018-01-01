Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

What's next: 4th of July celebrations, Wimbledon Championships start

by TODAY

Jul.01.201800:49

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including Americans across the U.S. celebrating the Fourth of July on Wednesday, commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. And on Monday, the Wimbledon Championships start in London, with Roger Federer and Petra Kvitova the favorites to win.

