What's next: 4th of July celebrations, Wimbledon Championships start

Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including Americans across the U.S. celebrating the Fourth of July on Wednesday, commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. And on Monday, the Wimbledon Championships start in London, with Roger Federer and Petra Kvitova the favorites to win.
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter