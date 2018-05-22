Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

You may have seen red noses in your local Walgreens or Duane Reade — but do you know what they're actually for?

Here's what you should know about Red Nose Day.

What is Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day is a global fundraising campaign founded by the nonprofit Comic Relief, ect. It began in the U.K. in 1988 and came to the U.S. in 2015, with the goal of combating childhood poverty. Celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Jack Black, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Ed Sheeran have joined the effort. The "Love Actually" cast even reunited for a sequel, "Red Nose Actually!"

When is Red Nose Day?

On Thursday, May 24, 2018 you can tune in to NBC at 8:00 p.m. EST for a night of celebration. This year's host is Chris Hardwick and the broadcast will include a special version of "Celebrity Ninja Warrior" and "Hollywood Game Night". Other celebrities such as Kirsten Bell, Kelly Clarkson, Julia Roberts, Ed Sheeran, Marlon Wayans, Sean Hayes, Ellie Kemper, Zooey Deschanel, Sasheer Zamata, Tony Hale, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman will be a part of the broadcast this year.