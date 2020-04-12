Cleveland news station introduces comical new segment: 'What Day Is It?'

Sign up for our newsletter

What day is it in quarantine? The answer isn't always clear.

The minutes, hours, days and weeks seem to all blend together in quarantine. It doesn't help that all non-essential workers are now doing their jobs from home, without having to get dressed to go to the office.

Thankfully, FOX8 news station in Cleveland, Ohio now has a hilarious segment each morning that lets people know what day of the week it actually is.

"What Day Is It? With Todd Meany" has become a viral hit. It not only helps people remember what day of the week it actually is, but Meany's deadpan delivery is giving people a much-needed smile.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The segment starts as usual with the anchors reminding people it is "time for the most important question of the morning."

Last Monday, Meany looked at the calendar and was clearly disappointed to announce that it was indeed the start of the work week.

On Tuesday, he reacted with surprise and bewilderment.

What day is it? The official answer is..... #WhatDayIsIt pic.twitter.com/WrJGVrY1Go — Todd Meany (@toddmeany) April 7, 2020

On Wednesday, he delivered a special hump day edition.

The next day, he seemed to stop caring.

"Apparently it's Thursday," he said.

Friday called for a celebration. Meany tossed a little bit of confetti, which made the crew in the studio laugh.

Thank you, Todd for performing such as important public service!