We knew all about New Yorkers, and we've heard big things about Texans, but what do you call someone from Connecticut or New Hampshire?

The answers might surprise you — and some will almost certainly leave you laughing.

After about a dozen arguments about what to call residents of certain states, I finally googled and found the U.S. Government Publishing Office Style Manual. Have fun with this, twitter. pic.twitter.com/H8bugwOH2j — Natalie Jackson (@nataliemj10) July 31, 2019

A government-issued rundown of residential names is currently making the rounds on social media, and it's stirring up plenty of reactions.

It all started with a tweet from woman who just wanted answers.

"After about a dozen arguments about what to call residents of certain states, I finally googled and found the U.S. Government Publishing Office Style Manual," wrote Natalie Jackson. "Have fun with this, twitter."

And Twitter did just that when the collective community realized that not all naming conventions are created equal.

For instance, while Rhode Islander and Californian roll right off the tongue, just try saying Massachusettsan, Delawarean or Wyomingite five times fast.

"Wyomingite" sounds like that weird food-like substance that comes from Australia. — Natalie Jackson (@nataliemj10) July 31, 2019

I wonder if a Wyomingite is the one that grows from the roof or the floor of a cave. — Stefanie (@slleebe) August 1, 2019

Floor. Wyomintite is from the ceiling — ArrowInYourQuiver (@rippedfletching) August 1, 2019

Some state natives took issue with what they're supposedly called — like the Michiganders who are downright offended by the list's whole Michiganian thing.

If you call someone from Michigan something other than Michigander you’s boutta get clapped and that’s a fact — Jake (@Jacques598) August 2, 2019

And funny Floridians had something to say about their official moniker, too.

Excuse me, we prefer to be called Florida Man and Florida Woman. We didn’t drive naked through a church with an alligator strapped to the roof of our car to be called “Floridians.” — Coastal Elite (@cmkinmia) August 1, 2019

As did one Missourian ...

I prefer the term "Les Missourable" — Adam D. Jaspering (@jaspers47) July 31, 2019

Ohioans, Wisconsinites and Illisnoisans all had their own nitpicks about the nomenclature.

I prefer "Illinoid," myself. — John Mangrum (@jwmangrum) July 31, 2019

And some entries left people from other states scratching their heads, like the one that revealed that residents of Hawaii are officially called "Hawaii residents."

It makes it sound like Hawaii didn't show up to the meeting and got assigned the generic default to teach them a lesson about meeting attendance. 😅 — VENGER (@SarahResister) August 1, 2019

But that one actually makes sense, given that the term Hawaiian was already reserved for the indigenous population of the state since long before it even became a state.

However, nothing makes the fact that folks from Indiana get a nifty nickname like Hoosiers OK, according to one commenter.

So only Indiana gets the cute nickname?



Not fair. — GoldenRule2 (@golden_rule2) August 1, 2019

Well, at least there's one great unifier: We're all netizens online.