Do you want to thank a special first responder?

Send us a video and tell us why you are so grateful
Ambulance
Photo of an red ambulance at a city street. Blurred motion. Urgency. Emergency
By Emily Slawek

In Honor of National First Responders Day on October 28th, TODAY wants to hear about the first responders and essential workers you’re grateful for!

Please submit a 30 second video of yourself thanking a special first responder. Make a sign and tell us why you are so thankful for the heroic firefighter, paramedic, EMT or other first responder you want to say thanks to. Please submit your video and information in the form below.

Your submission may be featured in a digital video on TODAY.com.

Created by TODAY with our sponsor Ford.

