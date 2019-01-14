Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

In this era of the #MeToo movement, Gillette knows we haven’t yet seen the best a man can get.

The razor company, which is owned by Proctor & Gamble, has put out a thought-provoking video, which tackles head on the issue of how men behave.

The clip, called “We Believe: The Best Men Can Be”— a play on Gillette’s popular 30-year-old “The best a man can get” slogan — begins with audio focusing on the #MeToo movement, bullying and toxic masculinity before a voiceover asks us, “Is this the best a man can get?” while we see images of boys and men misbehaving.

"We can’t hide from it,” the narrator says. “It has been going on far too long. We can’t laugh it off, making the same old excuses.”

The video then shows men stepping up to act appropriately in various situations, ranging from interacting with women to bullying to physical confrontations.

"It’s time we acknowledge that brands, like ours, play a role in influencing culture," Gillette said in a statement. "And as a company that encourages men to be their best, we have a responsibility to make sure we are promoting positive, attainable, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man.

"From today on, we pledge to actively challenge the stereotypes and expectations of what it means to be a man everywhere you see Gillette. In the ads we run, the images we publish to social media, the words we choose, and so much more."

Gillette knows that actions speak louder than words, so it has pledged to provide financial backing to continue the dialogue and advance change.

"As part of The Best Men Can Be campaign, Gillette is committing to donate $1 million per year for the next three years to non-profit organizations executing programs in the United States designed to inspire, educate and help men of all ages achieve their personal 'best' and become role models for the next generation."

This is not the first time a company has appeared to go out of its comfort zone to address social matters. In 2017, Burger King released an ad taking a stand against bullying which has garnered more than seven million views.