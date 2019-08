Sign up for our newsletter

Dozens of people were injured at a water park in China after a wave pool malfunctioned and sent a tsunami-style wave crashing down on visitors.

Video of the frightening moment showed the giant wave pummeling swimmers on inflatable rafts and sending water pouring over the sides of the pool.

Forty-four people were injured at the park in Longjing, in northern China, according to one report.

Officials said damaged electrical equipment caused the massive swell.